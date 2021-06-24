Premier League outfit challenging Juventus for Fiorentina man

West Ham is set to offer serious competition to Juventus in the race for Nikola Milenkovic.

The Hammers will play in the Europa League next season and they want to make an impression in the competition.

Juve has been targeting Milenkovic since last season and hoped to do a deal over his signature this summer.

The Serbian has a contract that expires at the end of next season with La Viola and he doesn’t appear keen on signing an extension.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia reports that West Ham has also been targeting him for a long time now.

The report says they wanted to sign him last summer and in the winter transfer window.

They have now returned with an offer worth €18m.

The Florence side wants at least €25m to sell him and that could force the English club to return with a better offer.

Juve needs to bolster their squad this summer after a below-par showing in the last campaign.

They could add a new defender to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, with Merih Demiral looking likely to leave.

The Turkish defender struggled for a playing time last season and he has just had a horrific Euro 2020 campaign with the Turkey national team.