Sergio Reguilon
Transfer News

Premier League side battling Juventus for Tottenham man

August 24, 2022

Juventus wants to sign Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon but they are facing competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature.

The Bianconeri need to add new players to their squad before the window shuts, and they have loaned Luca Pellegrini to Eintracht Frankfurt.

This means Alex Sandro is the only recognisable left-back at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri wants to sort that out.

Reguilon is not in the plans of Antonio Conte and the Italian boss has made that clear to him.

With just a few days left before the transfer window closes, the fullback has to find a new home.

Big-spending Forest wants to add him to their squad, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests the English club is closer to buying him than Juve.

Juve FC Says

Reguilon is one of the finest left-backs on the market now and he is struggling to play at Tottenham because of the system Conte employs.

If the Spaniard moves to Turin, he could easily become our first choice because we play in a back-four.

However, Forest has been brave in their spending on this return to the Premier League.

They will easily win the race for his signature if we do not act fast.

