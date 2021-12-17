Premier League side prepared to offer €100m for Juventus target

Juventus is facing a serious battle in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic and an English club could outbid them to his signature.

The Serbian striker is the highest-scoring player in Serie A this season and has been in stunning form in 2021.

Juventus is lacking goals and he would almost certainly solve that problem if he moves to Turin.

However, the Bianconeri would struggle to sign him, considering the competition from other clubs.

Rai Sport via Football Italia claims Newcastle United is keen to take him to England.

The relegation-threatened Premier League club is prepared to offer €100m to Fiorentina for his signature, but he is not interested.

Having already rejected a move to Arsenal, the report maintains he wants a club playing in the Champions League, which also has a good chance of winning trophies.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is the ideal striker for Juventus, but money could be a big problem.

Rejecting Arsenal and Newcastle United is a boost to the Bianconeri, but the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham also want to sign him.

The 21-year-old might find a move to at least one of them attractive and that should worry Juve.