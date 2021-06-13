Premier League side pushing to sign Juventus teenager

Radu Dragusin was the subject of interest from several clubs around Europe before he signed his current Juventus deal.

The Romanian teenage star is one of the best young players in the Juventus squad.

Andrea Pirlo promoted him, but he remains a long way from a regular first-team spot.

The club handed him a new deal because Pirlo considered him one player from the academy that should be promoted.

It remains unclear if he would enjoy the same high regard under Massimiliano Allegri.

Whatever the case becomes eventually, it seems some of the clubs who have been targeting him remain relentless in their pursuit.

One that hasn’t given up is the Premier League’s Crystal Palace, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

The report says the English club has already presented an offer to Juventus for his signature.

It didn’t clarify Juve’s stance on transferring him, but it maintains that the defender himself wants to remain at Juventus and wait for his chance to play for the Bianconeri.

Juve needs money for their summer spending spree and a tempting offer from Palace could see them agree to cash in on Dragusin.