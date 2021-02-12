Premier League side re-enter De Paul race amidst Juventus interest

Rodrigo De Paul is one exciting midfielder to watch in Serie A as he continues to impress for Udinese.

His fine form has attracted the attention of Juventus and several other teams, but a move to Turin is one that would be hard to resist.

The Bianconeri has targeted other midfielders, and it remains unclear who would eventually join them in the summer.

This uncertainty regarding who they want could see them lose De Paul, with a new report claiming that one of his suitors is getting serious.

Leeds United secured a return to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus this season.

They tried to strengthen their team in the summer, and De Paul was one player that they were keen to sign.

The Whites couldn’t get Udinese to sell at the time but they didn’t give up the chase either.

Todofichajes is now claiming that they have re-entered the race to sign him.

The report says the English side has made contact with Udinese again with regards to landing him in the summer.

The Friulians managed to keep him for this campaign, but they would sell him for the right price in the next transfer window. His asking price has been set at 40m euros