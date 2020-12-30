Premier League side set to beat Juventus to experienced hit-man

Reports in England via Calciomercato says that Wolves are looking to sign Diego Costa ahead of Juventus.

The attacker has just been freed from his contract at Atletico Madrid recently and he is now free to join a new team.

Juventus is looking to sign another striker in the next transfer window, and Costa is one of the most attractive options that will be available to them.

The former Chelsea man will bring goals and his physical nature will also bring something different from what Alvaro Morata offers.

Juve hasn’t made their move for him yet, and their delay might see him miss out on his signature.

The report says that Wolves is looking to sign another striker to cover for Raul Jimenez who has had to sit out their recent games because of a head injury.

The Mexican is one of their key players, and his absence has affected them greatly.

Costa will be more than just top quality cover if he joins them.

If Juve is serious about landing him as their striker, then they will have to act as soon as possible to avoid him making the move to England.