Brighton has been fielding enquiries about Alexis Mac Allister after he starred for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentinian was in superb form and now many fans and football clubs around the world know about him.

Juve wants to add him to their squad and some rumours believe he prefers to move to Turin over other clubs.

Brighton will be happy he has interest from many clubs and they have now set an asking price for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Seagulls want to collect at least 35m euros from his sale and Juve must be prepared to pay that much to land him.

Juve FC Says

Mac Allister is a top player and he will likely do well on our books if we add him, but we must be prepared to spend good money to make the transfer happen.

35m euros is not too much for a player who has won the World Cup and is still under 25 years. If we do not meet that demand, another club will certainly do so and it will be embarrassing, especially as he wants to come to Turin.

But it remains unclear if Max Allegri will find space for him in his squad ahead of his arrival.