Juventus could miss out on the signing of their long-term target Gianluca Scamacca as West Ham closes in on signing the striker.

The Bianconeri have been pursuing a move for him for some time now, but they have not been very serious in this transfer window.

That could make them miss out on his signature as clubs around Europe become keen to land him.

The striker is now the subject of serious transfer interest from the Hammers and PSG, and they have both tabled a bid for his signature.

The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, reveals this in an interview. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘West Ham are offering €40m for Scamacca and PSG offering €35m (£29.6m).

‘There are also some add-ons as difference. There’s no agreement with any club now.

‘Nothing is certain. Yes, there are also some bonuses that are different, but there are issues that are not strictly financial, they are tied to the technical project and what the player wants.”

Scamacca is one of the hottest Italian strikers around, and he will ideally want to play for Juventus.

These foreign clubs hardly tempt Italian talents, but if no Serie A club makes an offer for him, we could see Scamacca on the books of a foreign club by the end of this transfer window.

If Juve still wants to buy him, we can offer to hijack the move from these clubs before he signs for any of them.