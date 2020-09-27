Premier League side the only club in talks to land Juventus man

The Italian TV station, Sportitalia, via Football Italia claims that West Ham is the only team in talks with Juventus over the transfer of Daniele Rugani.

The defender might finally leave The Bianconeri this summer having tried and failed to break into the first team over the past few seasons.

The report stated that teams like Fulham, Rennes and Sevilla are all looking to sign him this summer, but the Hammers are the only side that has made contact with Juventus over his transfer.

The Hammers have been looking to sign a new defender this summer, but they have been unsuccessful, after failing to land Burnley’s James Tarkowski, they have turned their attention to Rugani.

The report claims that an offer hasn’t been made for the Italian yet and contact has primarily been for exploratory reasons.

It maintains that the Old Lady wants between 18-20m euros for the defender and that they will not want to allow him to leave on loan.

This is because they have also suffered financial losses due to covid19 and they need to balance their books.

West Ham offered more than 20m euros for Tarkowski which was rejected by Burnley, it remains unclear if they will be prepared to meet Juventus’ asking price for Rugani.