Premier League sides lining up to sign Juventus duo

Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could play in the Premier League next season if the latest rumours are to be believed.

The duo joined Juventus as free agents in 2019 after having good spells on the books of Arsenal and PSG, respectively.

Juve saw off competition from several top teams to sign them, but their time in Turin hasn’t been as good as expected and the Bianconeri might now ship them out.

Tuttosport via Football Italia says West Ham is eyeing a move for Ramsey as they bid to gatecrash the Premier League’s top four.

The Welshman is one of the finest players in the Juventus squad, but injuries have seen him struggle to make the desired impact for the team.

A move back to the Premier League might help him return to his best form.

Rabiot has not been a favourite of Andrea Pirlo and this could see him move to the EPL.

The report says Manchester City has made him a transfer target and Everton also wants him.

Carlo Ancelotti gave him his debut when he broke through at PSG and the current Toffees’ boss wants a reunion.

City has done business with Juve in the past, with both teams exchanging Joao Cancelo and Danilo not so long ago.