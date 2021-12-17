Premier League star hopes Juventus makes a move for him next month

Anthony Martial has been pushed further down the pecking order at Manchester United and wants to leave.

The Frenchman has attracted the attention of Juventus before and reports have linked the Bianconeri with a move for him again.

Il Bianconero claims he wants to leave United next month and has interest from other clubs.

However, Juve asked about signing him in 2018, and he is hopeful they will return for his signature in 2022.

Juve FC Says

The current Bianconeri team needs more goals, and Martial will feel he can make that happen.

However, he hasn’t been very prolific since he has been at Old Trafford and cannot prove to be the right fit for Serie A.

Moving to a new competition is a gamble for both the player and his new club because he might struggle against the traditionally stingy Serie A defences.

However, the likes of Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata have failed to deliver the goals at the Allianz Stadium and need help.

Signing the former AS Monaco man on loan for the second half of this season might be a great idea.

Max Allegri would need to be convinced of the attacker before the move is completed, considering he wouldn’t want to manage another flop this season.