Even though the season isn’t officially over just yet, the management of Juventus is now completely devoted to the transfer market in order to bolster Max Allegri’s squad ahead of next season.

A host of stars have emerged as potential transfer targets, and chief amongst them is Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman was one of the pillars at the club during his black and white stint between 2012 and 2016. Eventually, the midfielder decided in favor of a return to the Old Trafford for some unfinished business, but his second spell at Manchester United didn’t go according to the plan.

After six underwhelming campaigns, the 29-year-old is now heading towards the exit door as a free agent, and he could be set to replicate the same switch from 2012.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Pogba is very close to finalizing a return to Juventus, while PSG are now behind in the race.

The source believes that the 2018 World Cup winner is ready to say yes for the Old Lady’s proposal. The report adds that the star midfielder was truly happy during his stay in Turin, and failed to find the same joy in another city.

Juve FC say

For years, the term “Pogback” has been circulating in the news and on social media. But after witnessing several false alarms, it appears to be for real this time.

After all, Pogba will finally free himself from all ties by the end of the season, and his passage towards the Allianz Stadium should be a safe one.