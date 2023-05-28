Premier League striker is eager to return to Serie A with Juventus

Gianluca Scamacca, who currently plays for West Ham in the Premier League, is reportedly eager to return to Serie A after just one season in England. The striker, who moved from Sassuolo to West Ham last summer, feels he has struggled to adapt and is now looking for a move back to Italy.

During the previous transfer window, Juventus did not make a serious attempt to sign Scamacca, which led him to join West Ham. However, it appears that the striker has his sights set on a potential move to Juventus for the upcoming season.

Football-Italia is reporting that Juve views Scamacca as the ideal replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who could potentially leave the club in the near future. Scamacca is hopeful that Juventus will make a move for him, and he is patiently waiting for the Italian giants to express their interest.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is struggling in England and it is easy to attribute it to the change of competition.

However, when he was in Serie A, he wasn’t one of the top-scoring frontmen in the competition.

We do not expect him to be the best in the league, but there is a greater chance that he might be worse than Vlahovic, who cannot buy a goal right now.

Before we move for any striker, we must be sure they have what it takes to deliver for us in every game. Otherwise, we are better off keeping DV9 until he hits top form.