Premier League teams competing with Juventus for Brazilian youngster

Tottenham and Chelsea are targeting a move for Palmeiras midfielder, Gabriel Menino, but Juventus is also keen to sign him, according to The Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old youngster has been turning heads at the Brazilian side and several European teams want to bring him to the continent.

Like most Brazilian prospects, he has a huge release clause believed to be £51m, written into his current deal.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the finances of his current team and they are keen to sell him and make some money.

Because of their need for cash, the report says they would be happy to sell him for just £13million.

Juventus has seen their current midfielders struggle to reach the level of performance expected of them in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have fallen far behind in the Scudetto race and they even risk missing out on the top four after dropping points against Torino yesterday.

Whoever is their manager at the start of next season is expected to be handed a good transfer kitty to revamp the team and Menino might be one incoming.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have struggled for form and we expect them to leave for the right offer in the summer.