Premier League teams want Cuadrado, here is what Juventus think

Juan Cuadrado has emerged as one of Juventus’ best players this season and his form has attracted admiring glances from other teams.

He is wanted by clubs in England, but Calciomercato says that both the player and the club wants him to stay in Turin.

He has a contract with them until 2022 and instead of considering a move away, both parties are even thinking about him extending his current deal with them.

Juventus are currently rebuilding their team and ideally, older players will struggle to play in the future.

But Cuadrado has proven to be a key member of the team and he will probably keep his place as long as Pirlo is the manager.

Selling him would hardly earn them a lot of money because he is already over 30, but keeping him will maintain the right balance in the team with his experience helping to cover for the inexperience of the younger players that they have signed recently.

Cuadrado will hope that the club will repay his loyalty with a new and improved contract soon. If not, then at least he has the option of finishing his career in the lucrative Premier League.