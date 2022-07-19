Eintracht Frankfurt is increasingly confident that they will keep Filip Kostic, despite interest from Juventus.

The winger was in stunning form in the Europa League last season and he helped the Germans to win the competition.

Juventus were linked with a move for him immediately after the final of the competition.

It seemed almost certain that he will join them, but the Bianconeri turned their attention towards adding Angel di Maria to their squad.

The Argentinian has completed the transfer, and the route that leads to Kostic seems to have cooled off in recent weeks.

Peter Fischer, the German club’s president has now urged the winger to stay with them because he will be on the bench at Juve.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I don’t know what he wants to achieve at Juve when Di Maria is already there. play on his side.

“He would watch from the stands. I have the hope and the firm feeling that Filip will stay with us. He can go to any pub in Frankfurt without having to pay. He is very popular here.”

Juve FC Says

Kostic did well last season and he will probably be an amazing signing for us if he made the move.

However, Di Maria is a more accomplished player and the former PSG man will guarantee us success.

Kostic can now focus on helping Frankfurt in the Champions League this season.