Pressure mounts on Allegri after another terrible Juventus season

Max Allegri is facing increasing pressure as statistics indicate that his team has not shown improvement compared to last season.

After being reappointed as the manager last season, following his replacement in 2019, there were high hopes that Allegri would swiftly lead Juventus back to the top of the Italian league table.

However, the team has now gone two seasons without winning any trophies and has set some disappointing records at the Allianz Stadium.

Many fans are calling for the manager’s departure, but it appears that he still has the backing of the board, at least for the time being.

This season, Allegri has overseen one of the team’s poorest campaigns in the past decade, as highlighted by Football Italia. The team’s ten league losses are the highest since the 2010/2011 season, and their tally of 55 league goals is the lowest since the 2009-10 and 2010-11 campaigns.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return to the club has simply been disastrous and we must admit it is probably better to offload the gaffer now and bring in a new man.

There is a case for continuity because things can only get better. However, what if we allow him to stay for a third season and things worsen?