Pressure mounts on Pirlo as three-man shortlist of replacements eyed

Andrea Pirlo‘s job is very insecure at present according to latest reports, with Juventus’s latest loss to Benevento having all-but left them out of the title race.

The Old Lady find themselves 10 points behind the league leaders, with only 11 matches left to play, when they were supposed to be chasing a tenth consecutive scudetti.

Pirlo appears to be the target for much of the negativity at present, although some fans are calling for mass changes in personnel also, with some even wanting Cristiano Ronaldo to make way this summer.

It is a difficult situation at present, but La Repubblica(via the DailyMail) claims Juve have three managers on their shortlist at present who could well take over the helm.

One of those is Luciano Spalletti, who is currently without a job after leaving Inter Milan in 2019 and could well be available to join before the summer, although the report does claim that Igor Tudor could be given the role temporarily until a decision would be made on Pirlo’s permanent replacement could be decided.

Lazio and Atalanta’s current manager’s are also listed on the three-man shortlist.

Gian Piero Gasperini has thoroughly impressed in recent seasons as he created a force in Europe with Atalanta with his brand of attacking football, despite working with a tight budget.

Simone Inzaghi is also claimed to be on the shortlist, guiding Lazio to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season before losing to last year’s winners Bayern Munich, and has maintained his side to stay competitive.

My personal preference would be for Gasperini, although the Old Lady is accustomed to having a strong focus on defence previously, but if he could bring flare and excitement to the team as well as a return to the fore in Serie A, that would be a delight.

Can you imagine one of these three in charge come the summer?

