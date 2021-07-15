Pressure on Juventus as PL rivals supposedly meet midfield target’s asking price

Arsenal are believed to have met Sassuolo’s full asking price for midfielder Manuel Locatelli, meaning Juventus may need to buck up their ideas.

The Old Lady have so far seemed lax in their attempts to sign the 23 year-old, with previous claims that they were not interested in disrupting him whilst on duty with Italy at Euro 2020.

That competition is now over, with Locatelli amongst the team to be crowned as champions, and it is now time to concentrate our efforts on building our team ahead of the new term.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali already told Sky Italia(via EPSN) that Arsenal as having made a bid over two weeks ago, naming them as the only party to have made a ‘concrete offer’: “There are other teams interested in Manuel, Arsenal is one of them and perhaps they are the one that is further ahead because they have made us an important proposal.

“Indeed, up to now it is the only company that has submitted a concrete offer.”

Tancredi Palmeri has now updated us last night to tell us that Arsenal have lodged an offer of 40 million euros, supposedly meeting an asking price that they had set.

This may well mean that Juve will need to figure out if they are able to offer terms similar to that of the North London club, with many of our most recent signings having been on loan with an option/obligation to buy, which may not work this time considering the offer from Arsenal.

Our club did recently agree a loan to get us back into a stronger financial position, but whether that means we will have 40 million euros to spend on one player is another story.

Would Juve regret missing out on Locatelli?

Patrick