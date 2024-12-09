Benfica youngster Antonio Silva has reportedly had enough after being recurringly dropped to the bench this season, as Juventus monitor the situation closely.

As we all know by now, the Serie A giants are seeking a new defender in January due to Gleison Bremer’s season-ending injury, with the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli confirming as much.

Over the past few months, the Bianconeri have been linked with a host of centre-backs from all over Europe. The list includes Paris Saint-Germain’s Milan Skriniar, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin.

But in recent weeks, Silva has emerged as the Old Lady’s preferred candidate. The 21-year-old is a young up-and-coming defender who has already accumulated valuable experience at club and international levels considering his age.

The youngster has been a stalwart at Benfica over the past two years, and was one of the first names on the teamsheet during Roger Schmidt’s time at the club. However, the situation has drastically changed now that Bruno Lage has taken over from the German.

Silva has been dropped to the bench in the last five domestic league fixtures, with the new manager opting for the centre-back pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Portugal international is beginning to run out of patience, and is already contemplating a transfer request. The next two fixtures against Bologna in the Champions League and AVS in the Portuguese league could prove decisive in this regard.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Juventus are prepared to pounce on the situation, as they have already been in contact with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Silva’s contract includes a release clause worth 100 million euros, but his current transfer value is between 30 and 40 million. For their part, the Bianconeri would prefer to sign him on an initial loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, so it remains to be seen if the operation can materialize in the middle of the season.