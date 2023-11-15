Kevin-Prince Boateng, who previously worked with Max Allegri at AC Milan, has expressed his support for the Juventus manager, believing in his ability to achieve success in Turin.

Despite Juventus having a smaller squad in comparison to Inter Milan, they have managed to sustain a strong title charge in the first half of the season. Allegri, in his initial tenure as the manager, secured five consecutive league titles for the Bianconeri. He had previously won another title with AC Milan before joining Juventus.

Since returning to Turin in 2021, Allegri has faced challenges in replicating the success of his first term with the club. However, Boateng acknowledges the limitations of the current Juventus side, especially when compared to Inter Milan, and remains confident in Allegri’s capacity to bring success back to the club.

Boateng said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Allegri made us laugh at Milan because during his tactical lectures, he wouldn’t finish his sentences. Juventus don’t have the same champions they used to, but in my view he’s doing well and will challenge for the Scudetto. Even if the football isn’t that interesting, he is still bringing results.”

Juve FC Says

Winning Serie A is a big deal and we do not look equipped on paper to win it, but that could be a good thing.

Our players are under less pressure, which could help them achieve success with the focus on other clubs.