Prisma investigation: Juventus and seven directors charged on multiple counts

As expected, Juventus, along with seven of their current and former directors, have been charged by the federal prosecutor with four different counts in the Prisma investigation.

This is a different inquiry from the Plusvalenza trial (in relation to Capital Gains) where the club is expected to receive a new point deduction at the end of next Monday’s hearing.

The Prisma case primarily revolves around the salary maneuvers that occurred during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. While the management announced that their players have agreed to waive four months of wages, they were allegedly paid via secret agreements that were hidden from the balance sheet.

So according to Calciomercato, federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has charged Juventus and seven club officials (current or former) for the violation of Article 4 of the Sports Justice Code.

The directors in question are former Juventus Andrea Agnelli, his vice-president at the time Pavel Nedved, in addition to Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna, Paolo Morganti and Stefano Braghin.

Therefore Juventus and the seven club officials have been referred to trial which is expected to ensue in June.

In addition to the two salary maneuvers, the charges include suspicious relations with agents regarding the transfers of underage players, plus dodgy dealings with other clubs, namely Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna and Cagliari, which could be related to the Capital Gains case.

The source believes that the court will try to wrap up both cases (Prisma and Plusvalenza) before the end of June so that the sanctions (including possible point deduction) would be applied in the 2022/23 season.