Probable formation for Juventus against Verona – Two players set for their first starts

Following the heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Sassuolo three days ago, Juventus have no time to rue their luck, as another complicated encounter awaits them.

This time, their opponents will be Hellas Verona who are enjoying a positive run under the tutelage of Igor Tudor – a former Bianconeri defender and assistant manager.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri will once again adopt his hybrid 4-4-2 formation, as Daniele Rugani and Arthur Melo could be set to make their first starts of the campaign.

The defender only played three minutes thus far this season – as a late substitute against Malmo – while the Brazilian has been featuring as an impact sub since making his return from injury.

Wojciech Szczesny and Giorgio Chiellini should return to the first lineup after getting some rest in midweek. Danilo and Alex Sandro are expected to be deployed in the fullback roles.

Beside Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur is the favorite to start ahead of Manuel Locatelli who looks like he could use some rest. Adrien Rabiot will play on the left, while Juan Cuadrado occupies the right wing.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will once again start upfront, while Moise Kean continues to recover and Federico Chiesa was left in Turin.

Juventus Probable XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot; Morata, Dybala