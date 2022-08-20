Probable formation for Juventus-Sampdoria: Several headaches for Allegri

Despite securing a solid 3-0 victory on the opening day of the season, Juventus could be set to change several players from the starting lineup for their encounter against Sampdoria.

With injuries piling up, Max Allegri will have to improvise ahead of Monday’s trip to the Luigi Ferraris, but is facing several headaches.

Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria are both injured, while Leonardo Bonucci has joined the list of absentees after suffering muscle fatigue following the home victory against Sassuolo.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri will adopt a 4-3-3 lineup with Dusan Vlahovic leading the line, flanked by Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic. The latter made a second half cameo last Monday, but is now ready for his full debut, even if Moise Kean has 30% chance of snatching his spot.

Manuel Locatelli will once again act as a Regista, with Weston McKennie by his side. However, the remaining spot remains a topic of debate.

While Denis Zakaria could be the favorite to maintain his position, he isn’t at his top physical condition. Therefore, Adrien Rabiot and Fabio Miretti each has 30% to replace the Swiss.

At the back, the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro will start once again. But it remains to be seen who will replace Bonucci between Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti. The newcomer is the slight favorite with 55% chance of starting.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti (Rugani), Sandro; Zakaria (Rabiot/Miretti), Locatelli, McKennie; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic