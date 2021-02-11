Probable formation for Juve’s trip to Napoli: The veterans will be back

Juventus are in a midst of positive run which saw them reach the final round of the Coppa Italia after knocking out Inter, while also winning their last three league matches without conceding a goal.

It all started with the Old Lady’s triumph in the Italian Super Cup last month, when they emerged victorious against Napoli at the Mappei stadium in Sassuolo.

This weekend, Andrea Pirlo’s men are set meet the Partenopei once again, this time at their home turf in Naples.

The first meeting between the two sides was famously postponed after a long legal battle following Napoli’s failure to show at the Allianz stadium back in October.

Thankfully, the upcoming match on Saturday should go ahead without any major controversy.

According to SportMediasat via TuttoJuve, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are expected to start the match, after being rested against Inter on Tuesday.

Bonucci had received a knock during the match against Roma last Saturday, but the vice-captain has apparently managed to shake it off.

The report adds that Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata should lead line, whilst Weston Mckennie is the only certainty in midfield.

Since Arthur is expected to be evaluated before the match, Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot could once again play in the double pivot.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo will probably start as the two full backs, and Federico Chiesa should be the main candidate for the left wing role.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo; Mckennie, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo