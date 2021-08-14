Probable formations for Juventus and Atalanta ahead of final pre-season friendly

In the final friendly test of pre-season, Juventus will host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in what is expected to be an anticipated encounter.

Despite being a mere friendly test, this match will feature the much-awaited return of the black and white crowds that have been missing throughout the last 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the team would be in need of a significant morale boost following the disappointing 0-3 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last Sunday.

Whilst the majority of the players is expected to feature at some point during the match, Calciomercato revealed the probable formations.

Max Allegri should maintain his 4-3-3 formation, with Wojciech Szczesny starting between the sticks. Leonardo Bonucci might be stripped of the captaincy, but he should start alongside Matthijs de Ligt in defense. The Brazilian duo of Danilo and Alex Sandro should occupy the fullback spots.

The Aaron Ramsey experiment is set to continue, with the former Arsenal man once again starting as a deep-lying playmaker. He will be supported by Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur in the box-to-box roles.

But the most anticipating department would undoubtedly be the attack, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa expected to be unleashed upfront.

On the other hand, Gian Piero Gasperini should opt for his favorite 3-4-3 formation, featuring the likes of Luis Muriel, Robin Gosens, and even a familiar face for the Bianconeri fans in the form of Merih Demiral.

Juve (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Ramsey, McKennie; Chiesa, Dybala, Ronaldo

Atalanta (3-4-3): Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Maehle, Pasalic, Pessina, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Piccoli, Muriel