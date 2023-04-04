Di Maria and Vlahovic
Probable formations for Juventus-Inter ahead of Coppa Italia clash

April 4, 2023 - 9:00 am

This evening, Juventus and Inter cross paths again, this time in the Coppa Italia. The Bianconeri will host the first leg of the semi-finals at the Allianz Stadium.

So how will the two teams line up for tonight’s big showdown?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Max Allegri will unleash the striking partnership of Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria in a 3-5-1-1 formation.

As the designated Coppa Italia goalkeeper, Mattia Perin will start between the sticks, while the three-man backline of Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo remains intact.

In the middle of the park, Adrien Rabiot returns to the starting lineup alongside Nicolò Fagioli and Manuel Locatelli, while Filip Kostic should be fit enough to start on the left flank, with Juan Cuadrado on the opposite wing.

As for the Nerazzurri, Simone Inzaghi should ring some changes to the starting lineup that lost against Fiorentina last Saturday. Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez should lead the line.

The source expects young midfielder Kristjan Asllani to act as a Regista alongside Nicolò Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Perin, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lautaro, Dzeko

