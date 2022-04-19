Probable Juventus formation ahead of Coppa Italia Semis: Another tactical tweak?

On Wednesday, Juventus play hosts for Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, as the two rivals clash heads in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

Following a cagey contest in Florence, the Bianconeri emerged victorious thanks to an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti in stoppage time.

Max Allegri will be hoping to preserve his slight 1-0 advantage, so how will his team line up?

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the tactician could once again change his tactical formation, adopting a 3-5-2 lineup.

As usual, Mattia Perin will get the nod in the cup instead of Wojciech Szczesny, with Leonardo Bonucci acting as a sweeper in the middle of a back three. The returning center back will be supported by Danilo to his right and Matthijs de Ligt to the left.

In midfield, Adrien Rabiot could take the Regista role, supported by Denis Zakaria and Federico Bernardeschi. On the wings, Allegri will opt for the experienced pair of Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.

Finally, the source expects Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line against his former employers, with Alvaro Morata alongside him.

Juventus Probably XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro; Morata, Vlahovic.