Probable Juventus formation for Cremonese: Barbieri gets the nod

On Sunday evening, Juventus will host Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium in a league fixture sandwiched between the two legs of the Europa League semi-final.

Therefore, Max Allegri will definitely rotate his formation against the relegation strugglers with several youngsters getting an opportunity to start.

According to Sky Sport, Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean will lead the charge for Juventus in a 3-5-2 formation. This will be the Italian’s first start since returning from an injury sustained last month.

In the middle of the park, Leandro Paredes returns after serving a one-match ban against Atalanta. He will slot in between Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti while Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot get some rest.

On the flanks, the source tips Filip Kostic to maintain his spot on the left, but Tommaso Barbieri could get the chance to start on the right wing. Mattia De Sciglio’s injury left Allegri short of options in that role, while Juan Cuadrado needs to recover his energy levels before the second leg in Sevilla.

Finally, Gleison Bremer could return following a slight knock, joining Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti at the back. For his part, Mattia Perin has already been confirmed by Allegri for a starting berth between the sticks.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Rugani, Bremer; Barbieri, Fagioli, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Kean, Milik