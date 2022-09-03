Probable Juventus formation for Fiorentina clash: Allegri has one doubt upfront

On Saturday, Fiorentina and Juventus will kickstart the fifth round of the Serie A campaign in a heated battle at the Artemio Franchi in Firenze.

For the Bianconeri, this clash comes only three days following their home encounter versus Spezia, while their Champions League opener in Paris is also just three days away.

Therefore, squad rotation is a must at this point. Max Allegri appears likely to ring some changes to his starting eleven, as explained by TuttoJuve.

Juventus will maintain a 4-3-3 lineup, with Mattia Perin once again replacing the injured Wojciech Szczesny between the posts.

At the back, Danilo could return to the centre to partner the ever-present Gleison Bremer. Mattia De Scligio and Alex Sandro are the natural options at fullback.

In the middle of the park, Allegri could hand the keys for his newest signing straight away, as Leandro Paredes may start the match.

Weston McKennie should return to the starting formation, giving a breather for Fabio Miretti, while Manuel Locatelli serves as the other box-to-box midfielder.

Following his second-half cameo against Spezia, Angel Di Maria may play from the get-go after returning to fitness. Filip Kostic should be deployed on the opposite wing.

Finally, the source believes that Allegri still has to decide between Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik for the striker role, but is leaning towards the Pole.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro; McKennie, Paredes, Locatelli; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Kostic