Probable Juventus formation for Lecce encounter: Di Maria ousted again?

In the last four Serie A rounds, Juventus have only managed to collect a single point, coming from an away draw in Bologna.

Therefore, the Bianconeri simply have no other option but to beat Lecce at the Allianz Stadium this Wednesday before the likes of Inter and Milan overtake them in the Top four race.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri could opt for yet another tactical change, reverting to a 3-5-1-1 lineup.

The source expects Arkadiusz Milik to lead the line once again at the expense of the misfiring Dusan Vlahovic.

Matias Soulé could play in the hole as Angel Di Maria might not be fit enough for a starting berth. Federico Chiesa is also out of the reported formation.

On the wings, Juan Cuadrado should maintain his spot on the right, while Samuel Iling-Junior could take over from Filip Kostic.

In the middle of the park, Nicolò Fagioli could start again alongside the usual suspects (Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli), while Gleison Bremer returns to the starting lineup, probably with Danilo and Federico Gatt accompanying him at the back.

Finally, Wojciech Szczesny will maintain his spot between the sticks, keeping Mattia Perin on the bench.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Soulé; Milik