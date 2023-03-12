Probable Juventus formation for Sampdoria encounter: several changes expected

Although Juventus are currently entangled in a double-header against Freiburg in the Europa League round of 16, they still have to negotiate their way past Sampdoria on Sunday evening.

But with several of his stars out injured and others exhausted, Max Allegri has no other option by to apply a heavy squad rotation

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will maintain a 3-5-1-1 tactical shape, but one that includes a flurry of changes.

The ever-so-reliable Mattia Perin will get the nod against his old Ligurian foes. At the back, Leonardo Bonucci should feature in between Daniele Rugani and Danilo. Moreover, the source leaves 40% for Federico Gatti to play instead of the Brazilian.

In the middle of the park, Allegri revealed yesterday that one between Leandro Paredes and Enzo Barrenechea will start. The pink newspaper gives a slight advantage to the PSG loanee.

Nicolò Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot should complete the midfield trio, while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic preserve their spots on the flanks.

Finally, Matias Soulé is tipped to replace the absent Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa and play between the lines, supporting Dusan Vlahovic.

Nevertheless, Sky Sport is expecting more changes in personnel. The source predicts a lineup that features the likes of Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior.

GdS expected lineup (3-5-1-1): Perin; Rugani, Bonucci, Danilo (Gatti); Cuadrado, Fagioli, Paredes (Barrenechea), Rabiot, Kostic; Soulé; Vlahovic

Sky expected lineup (3-5-1-1): Perin; Gatti, Bonucci, Bremer; De Sciglio, Locatelli, Paredes, Fagioli, Iling-Junior; Miretti; Vlahovic