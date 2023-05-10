Probable Juventus formation for Sevilla first-leg clash: Chiesa or Kostic?

On Thursday, Juventus will host Sevilla at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

While Max Allegri has been tweaking his lineups as of late, it remains to be seen which formation he’ll adopt for the big European clash.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the Juventus manager is yet to decide who to start up front alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

While the upcoming training sessions could help the coach in making the final call, the tactical shape would also play an important role.

If Allegri adopts a 3-5-1-1 formation, Filip Kostic would be the favorite to start as a left wingback. On the other hand, a 4-3-3 lineup would likely unleash Federico Chiesa as a part of a devastating attacking trio.

In defense, Gleison Bremer and Danilo will certainly start, while Alex Sandro and Federico Gatti compete for a spot.

Juan Cuadrado remains the undisputed choice on the right flank, especially following Mattia De Sciglio’s injury last week.

Finally, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot are the automatic starters in the middle of the park, while the journalist tips Nicolò Fagioli to join them ahead of Fabio Miretti.

First Possible Formation (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic

Second Possible Formation (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro; Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Chiesa