On Monday night, Juventus will host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in the closing curtain of Serie A Round 24.

The Bianconeri only managed to collect a single point from their last two outings, settling for a home draw against Empoli before suffering a major Scudetto blow by succumbing to defeat at the hands of Inter last weekend.

Hence, the Old Lady will be determined to get back to the winning column at the Zebrette’s expense.

So how will Max Allegri line up his troops on Monday?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer will maintain their spots in the three-man backline, while Alex Sandro replaces his compatriot Danilo who will be serving a one-match ban after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

Nevertheless, the source gives Daniele Rugani a 45% chance of pipping Sandro for a starting berth.

The pink newspaper expects Allegri to maintain his midfield, with Manuel Locatelli playing in between Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

Andrea Cambiaso should start on the right flank while Filip Kostic is the favorite to claim the left wingback role, with a a 40% chance for Samuel Iling-Junior.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik returns from suspension to replace the injured Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian will likely miss the match altogether.

The source also tips Federico Chiesa to start, thus dropping Kenan Yildiz to the bench.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro (Rugani); Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (Iling-Junior); Milik, Chiesa