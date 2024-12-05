Juventus bomber Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly warming up his engines, as he could be selected in the starting lineup against Bologna.

The 24-year-old was chastised by a section of the supporters and the media for some lackluster displays, and he even made things worse with some curious statements while on international duty. And yet, the Bianconeri’s frontline has been a shamble in his absence, especially with Arek Milik still nursing a knee injury.

The Bianconeri have been starving for goals while Weston McKennie and then Timothy Weah starting as centre-forwards. The team only scored a single goal over the past three contests with Vlahovic ruled out with injury.

Nevertheless, the Serbia international has now recovered and has already rejoined his teammates in training. He, alongside Vaslilije Adzic should receive a call-up for Saturday’s Serie A clash against Bologna.

Moreover, Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve) expects the former Fiorentina star to be included in the starting formation.

The source tips the returning striker to lead the line from the get-go, with the usual supporting cast of Francisco Conceicao, Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz starting behind him.

Furthermore, Thiago Motta should once again trust Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram with the midfield slots, leaving Nicolo Fagioli on the bench.

On the other hand, the backline almost picks itself amidst the injury crisis. Club captain Danilo should get the nod on the right side, while Andrea Cambiaso takes the opposite flank. Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti are solitary options at the heart of the defense.

Finally, the source tips Mattia Perin to maintain his berth between the sticks, thus keeping Michele Di Gregorio on the bench. Motta has been rotating between the two goalkeepers, even though the summer signing is considered the first option.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Perin, Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, Vlahovic. Coach: Thiago Motta.