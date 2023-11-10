On Saturday, Juventus will host Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium as they look to extend their winning streak to five on the trot.

Between injuries, suspensions and an upcoming clash against Inter after the international break, Max Allegri is facing some dilemmas.

The manager’s expected lineup could include some interesting twists, reveals La Gazzetta dello Sport.

While Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, the Juventus manager could hand Dean Huijsen his full debut. The teenager only featured for a few minutes against Milan.

The Dutchman would replace Federico Gatti who is one booking away from suspension, thus risking missing the Derby d’Italia. Nevertheless, the Italian still has a 40% chance of maintaining his spot alongside Gleison Bremer and Daniel Rugani.

In the middle of the park, Andrea Cambiaso could convert to a more central role due to the suspension of Adrien Rabiot. The Italian would join Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti.

The alternative would be Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (40%) who’s yet to earn any minutes this season.

On the wings, Weston McKennie remains the ultimate solution on the right side in the absence of his compatriot Timothy Weah.

On the left flank, Allegri could finally give the nod to the young Samuel Iling Junior who’s the favorite (55%) to start ahead of Filip Kostic (45%).

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic could return to the starting lineup alongside Moise Kean, dropping Federico Chiesa to the bench.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Huijsen (Gatti), Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Cambiaso (Caviglia), Iling-Junior (Kostic); Kean, Vlahovic