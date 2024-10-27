This evening, Inter and Juventus will lock horns at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in one of the most anticipated clashes of the Serie A season.

However, both sides will be deprived of the services of several key players due to various injuries, especially the Bianconeri who are without Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Nico Gonzalez.

So how will Thiago Motta line up his troops on his return to his old ground?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Michele Di Gregorio will regain his starting berth between the sticks despite Mattia Perin’s heroics against Stuttgart in midweek. And while Danilo was the main culprit in the defeat against the Germans, he’s still expected to start alongside Pierre Kalulu as a sign of trust from his manager.

Nicolo Savona and Andrea Cambiaso will likely get the nod in the fullback slots. However, the source leaves a 45% chance for Juan Cabal to replace Savona. In this case, Cambiaso would switch to the right flank.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli seems assured of a starting role following a convincing cameo in the Champions League. Weston McKennie could start alongside the Italian in the double pivot, but Khephren Thuram remains a viable alternative.

Moreover, Nicolo Fagioli is tipped to feature in a more advanced role than usual. The former Cremonese man could replace Koopmeiners in the attacking-midfielder role.

The source is also expecting a surprise on the wings, with Timothy Weah usurping Kenan Yildiz on the left wing. The American usually plays on the right flank, but Motta could test him as an inverted winger, especially with the Turkish international struggling for form as of late.

Francisco Conceicao should maintain his spot on the right wing, while Dusan Vlahovic remains the solitary option upfront.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Danilo, Cambiaso; Locatelli, McKennie; Conceicao, Fagioli, Yildiz; Vlahovic