This evening, Juventus will kickstart their European adventure under Thiago Motta when they host PSV Eindhoven in the first matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The young tactician has yet to sort out his ideal starting – if he indeed plans to find one – which leaves fans and pundits guessing over his team selections ahead of every contest.

Nevertheless, Sky Sport Italia tries to envision how the Bianconeri will line up against the reigning Dutch champions.

Michele Di Gregorio will regain his place in goal after making way for Mattia Perin in Empoli. On the other hand, the defense could remain intact with Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso starting again.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli appears certain of a starting role, but the identity of his partner remains a mystery.

The source tips Weston McKennie to beat all the odds, and win himself a starting berth at the expense of Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz and Nicolo Fagioli.

Teun Koopmeiners will once again operate behind Dusan Vlahovic, even though the duo failed to inspire on the weekend.

Finally, Nico Gonzalez and Kenan Yildiz are also expected to maintain their roles on the wings.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli, McKennie; Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic

PSV Probable XI (4-3-3): Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Tillman