Federico Chiesa will reportedly return to the starting lineup when Juventus take on Roma on Sunday night.

Three days following their 0-2 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, The Giallorossi will host the Bianconeri at the Olimpico Stadium.

Max Allegri will be aiming for a win that seals Champions League qualification once and for all. So how will his team line up?

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Juventus coach will return to his tried-and-tested formation, spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic and Chiesa.

The latter started on the bench last weekend against Milan before coming in during the second half. Therefore, Kenan Yildiz will be dropped from the lineup.

Elsewhere, the source expects Allegri to maintain almost the same personnel, beginning with Wojciech Szczesny between the posts.

Federico Gatti will once again link up with Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo in the three-man defense.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will act as a Regista, supported by Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot.

Finally, the versatile Andrea Cambiaso will return to the right flank after serving as a midfielder last time out, thus dropping Timothy Weah to the bench, while Filip Kostic maintains his spot on the left side.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa