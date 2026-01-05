Just three days removed the disappointing draw against Lecce, Juventus will have the opportunity to return to winning ways when they take on Sassuolo on Tuesday.

The Serie A contest will take place at the Mapei Stadium. It kicks off at 20:45 CET.

However, the Bianconeri will likely be deprived of the services of two key players in Lloyd Kelly and Francisco Conceicao, who are struggling with muscle fatigue.

As reported on Sunday, the English defender and the Portuguese winger underwent medical tests on Sunday. But while the results ruled out any injuries, the technical staff is inclined to rest them to avoid any further injuries.

So, how will Juventus line up in the absence of the two regular starters?

Koopmeiners & McKennie to take over from Kelly & Conceicao

According to Sky Sport Italia, Teun Koopmeiners is expected to fill in for Kelly at the back, as Luciano Spalletti reverts to the 3-4-2-1 system following a brief 4-2-3-1 experiment.

This was the solution that the manager adopted upon his arrival in late October, when the former Newcastle man was out with an injury.

The source also tips Weston McKennie to replace Conceicao in the attacking trident alongside Kenan Yildiz. The versatile American is the favourite ahead of Edon Zhegrova, who’s been utilised as a super-sub since his arrival.

Spalletti has two lineup dilemmas ahead of Sassuolo vs Juventus

While Gleison Bremer was supposed to be rested in midweek, the defensive emergency will force him to grit his teeth. The Brazilian should slot in between Koopmeiners and Pierre Kalulu, while Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie maintain their places in the double pivot.

Andrea Cambiaso should be moved to the right flank, with Filip Kostic and Juan Cabal vying for a role on the left wing. The Serbian is the slight favourite (55%) following his positive cameo against Lecce, at least according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Finally, the pink newspaper believes Jonathan David (55%) could get the nod ahead of Lois Openda (45%).

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Koopmeiners; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic (Cabal); McKennie, Yildiz; David (Openda).