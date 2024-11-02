After dropping two valuable points at home against Parma, Juventus will be keen to rebound with a win against their hosts Udinese on Saturday.

The bland display in midweek should prompt Thiago Motta to take action and make some tweaks to the starting lineup. So who will get the nod this evening?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Michele Di Gregorio is the favorite to start between the sticks, but Mattia Perin has a 40% to feature.

This would be the 31-year-old’s first appearance since his heroics against Stuttgart in the Champions League 10 days ago.

At the back, Nicolo Savona should start on the right side while Andrea Cambiaso returns to his original spot on the left, thus relegating Juan Cabal to the bench. At the heart of the backline, Danilo will be dropped following three disappointing outings, making way for Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu.

In the middle of the park, the pink newspaper expects Manuel Locatelli to start alongside Khephren Thuram. On the other hand, Sky Sport Italia believes Weston McKennie will be the one to combine with the Euro 2020 winner, thus usurping the Frenchman for a starting berth.

After making his return off the bench against Parma, Teun Koopmeiners is once again healthy, so the source tips him to start in Udine, while leaving a 30% chance for Nicolo Fagioli to replace him in the attacking-midfielder role.

Francisco Conceicao should get a breather after back-to-back dynamic outings, so Timothy Weah could be moved to the right wing, as Nico Gonzalez remains unavailable. Moreover, Kenan Yildiz should return to the starting lineup as a left winger.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic remains the favorite to lead the line once more, but there’s a 40% chance that Samuel Mbangula will replace him.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio (Perin); Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram (McKennie); Weah, Koopmeiners (Fagioli), Yildiz; Vlahovic (Mbangula).