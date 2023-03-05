Probable lineups for Roma and Juventus ahead of Olimpico clash

In what should be an exciting showdown at the Olimpico Stadium, Roma and Juventus will clash heads in the Italian capital. So how will José Mourinho and Max Allegri line up their troops?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri will maintain the 3-5-1-1 tactical formation, with Angel Di Maria supporting Dusan Vlahovic upfront. Nonetheless, the source leaves 40% for Federico Chiesa to replace the Argentine.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli regains his starting berth following his return from suspension. Adrien Rabiot is an automatic starter, while Enzo Barrenechea has a slight chance (30%) of replacing Nicolò Fagioli.

With Mattia De Sciglio out of the squad, Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic are the undisputed choices on the flanks, while the Brazilian trio should start at the back once more, although the source gives Federico Gatti 40% chance of replacing Alex Sandro.

On the other hand, the Special One should unleash his usual 3-4-2-1 formation spearheaded by Tammy Abraham. Former Juventus star Paulo Dybala will start behind the Englishman, while the source suggests a toss-up between Stephan El-Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Roma Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski (Karsdorp), Cristante, Matic (Wijnaldum), Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini (El-Shaarawy); Abraham

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro (Gatti); Cuadrado, Fagioli (Barrenechea), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria (Chiesa); Vlahovic