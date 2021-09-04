Probable lineups for Switzerland – Italy: Juventus block unleashed

Following their latest draw at home against Bulgaria, Italy remain on top of their group in the World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from four matches. However, the Azzurri can’t afford to make another misstep, especially when they meet their toughest competitor within the group away from home.

On Sunday night, Switzerland will host the European champions, and Roberto Mancini could be preparing to make some tweaks from the lineup that failed to beat the Bulgarians on Thursday.

According to Calciomercato, Giorgio Chiellini will make his return to starting lineup alongside his longtime Juventus teammate, Leonardo Bonucci, dropping Francesco Acerbi to the bench.

Emerson Palmieri should maintain his spot at left-back, but Alessandro Florenzi should be rightfully dropped in favor of Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

In the middle of the park, Jorginho will once again act as the Regista, with Nicolo Barella to his right. However, Marco Verratti is apparently suffering from a physical problem, and could be replaced by the Bianconeri’s new boy, Manuel Locatelli.

Following his brilliant goal in Florence, Federico Chiesa will surely be handed another starting berth on right wing, with Ciro Immobile and Loenzo Insigne completing the Azzurri’s attacking trio.

Italy only need to avoid defeat in order to set a new world record by going unbeaten for 36 matches in a row. Mancini’s men tied the current record set by Brazil and Spain at 35.

Italy Probable XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne