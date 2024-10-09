Former Juventus team doctor Professor Fabrizio Tencone has weighed in on the issue of recurring injuries among players, asserting that the root cause is the sheer volume of matches they are required to play.

Juventus recently lost Gleison Bremer to a long-term injury, a significant blow as the defender had been a mainstay in the squad. Bremer is regarded as the best defender at the club and had consistently featured since Thiago Motta took over as manager.

Under Motta’s guidance, Bremer was considered untouchable, often appearing as one of the first names on the team sheet and rarely substituted until his injury.

Players across Europe have been raising concerns about the excessive number of games they are compelled to participate in, with some even threatening to go on strike in response to the situation.

Speaking on the constant injuries, Tencone said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “The fact that the more you play, the more the risk of injury increases is not a hypothesis but a fact . For a professional footballer, the ideal would be to play a match every four or five days.

“Participating in an official competition involves risks that are five times higher than those incurred during training. Allowing only two or three days between one match and another puts the muscles in particular at serious risk, for an athlete it is essential to have the possibility to rest and recover.”

Juve FC Says

We play so many games nowadays and that is why it is easy for players to get injured.

Things must get better. Otherwise, footballers could struggle to stay fit for a long time.