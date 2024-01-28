Juventus are reportedly on the cusp of finalizing a transfer for young Brazilian defender Pedro Felipe.

It’s been an action-packed January transfer session for the Bianconeri who have already secured the signing of Tiago Djalo.

Nevertheless, club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna aren’t solely working on bolstering Max Allegri’s first team, but the youth squads as well.

The Turin-based giants have apparently secured deals for promising teenagers Vasilije Adzic and Francisco Barido. However, they don’t plan to stop just yet.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have struck an agreement with Palmeiras for their young defender Pedro Felipe.

The 19-year-old is a physically imposing centre-back who started his career at Vitoria before moving to Palmeiras last March where he’s been sharpening his tools with the U20 side.

The report adds that scouts from the Brazilian national team have been keeping an eye on the starlet with a possible call-up to one of the country’s youth ranks on the cards.

The Brazilian should arrive in Turin between Monday and Tuesday to finalize the transfer.

He will initially sign on loan. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will have the option to maintain him on a permanent basis for 2 million euros in addition to bonuses.

The source thus expects Felipe to immediately join the ranks of the Juventus Next Gen.

Massimo Brambilla’s team is currently aiming to avoid relegation and maintain their spot in Serie C for next season.