Juventus have announced that young midfielder Adam Boufandar has penned his maiden professional contract, tying himself to the club until 2026.

The Italo-Moroccan has been rising through the club’s ranks since joining the Bianconeri’s academy. He has been representing the Primavera side since 2023, first under the guidance of Paolo Montero, and now with Francesco Magnanelli in charge.

Boufandar celebrated his 18th birthday last August, making him eligible to sign a professional contract.

So according to the official Juventus X account, the club has put the player’s signature on paper, announcing an agreement until June 2026.

“Adam Boufandar has signed his first professional contract, tying himself to Juventus until 30 June 2026,” reads the press release.

This season, the midfielder has made five appearances in the Primavera 1 league, and one outing in the Coppa Primavera. He also represented the club in the UEFA Youth League on three occasions, providing an assist on one occasion.

Under 20 | Primo contratto da professionista per Boufandar ✍🏻 Complimenti Adam! — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2024

Boufandar is a midfielder who usually sits deep and operates in front of the defense. Born in Sivigliano, the youngster initially started his international career with his native country, representing Italy on the U16 and U17 levels. However, he later switched his allegiance to his country of origin, featuring for Morocco on the U17, U18 and U20 levels.

Juventus are hoping Boufandar can climb his way up the ranks, beginning with the Next Gen before following a host of young players who have managed to reach the senior squad.

Thiago Motta’s squad already boasts several youngsters who emerged from the youth ranks and chief among them are Nicolo Fagioli and Kenan Yildiz who inherited the iconic Number 10 at the start of the season.

Samuel Mbangula, Nicolo Savona and Jonas Rouhi have also earned their promotions in the summer after impressing the Italo-Brazilian manager during the pre-season camp.