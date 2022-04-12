Prosecutor requests bans for Agnelli, Nedved and other Juventus figures: The full list

In the last few months, Juventus have been one of the major clubs embroiled in the so-called “Prisma” scandal.

The federal prosecutors launched an investigation related to capital gains which had allegedly been registered in unlawful manners – mainly by using inflated transfer fees.

The Bianconeri saw a host of their transfer dealings being put under the loop, but the ones that were eventually highlighted by the prosecutor are the deals related to Nicolò Rovella and Manolo Portanova with Genoa, and Emil Audero’s move to Sampdoria.

According to Calciomercato, the prosecutor has now released the requested punishments of the parties involved in the investigation.

Therefore, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is facing a 12-month ban, while his vice-president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene could be set for eight-month suspensions.

However, the biggest ban was reserved for the club’s former sporting director Fabio Paratici. The current Tottenham director is facing a 16-month ban for his role in 32 suspicious transfers.

Paratici’s successor Federico Cherubini is facing suspension for six months and 20 days. The list also includes Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and former Genoa and Sampdoria patrons Enrico Preziosi and Massimo Ferrero.

As for the club itself, the prosecutor asked for a 800,000 euros fine to be paid by Juventus.

However, it remains to be seen what will be the outcome of the sporting trial, which will be held between Thursday and Friday, while the sentences are expected to be announced next week.

However, the source expects another trial to take place in front of the sporting court of appeal by mid-May.