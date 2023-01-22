Prosecutor reveals how Juventus used capital gains to help themselves

Juventus has just received a 15-points deduction as a punishment for their use of capital gains and it will have a huge say in how the Bianconeri finish this season.

Considering they had earlier been cleared of all wrongdoings, fans are unhappy with the punishment and the club has vowed to clear its name.

However, a prosecutor has now given more details about how the Bianconeri exploited the capital gains for their benefit.

FIGC prosecutor, Joseph Chinee, said via Calciomercato:

“These allowed to put real money on the market and buy players who then deployed by distorting the sports competition to the detriment of other companies that have really smoothed out and that have not made a market but perhaps have sold family jewels. There are clubs that had to sell players from 20 goals per league and the following year in the standings they paid duty”.

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Juve is an easy target to use as a scapegoat by prosecutors.

If the Bianconeri had truly exploited the use of capital gains, why are their partners and the clubs they did business with not being banned as well?

Max Allegri’s side has worked very hard this term to even break into the top four and this punishment is simply unfair to their efforts.

The club maintains it has been wrongly punished and will appeal the sentence in court. Hopefully, when they do, they will win because a 15-point deduction is too heavy.