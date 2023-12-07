Shocking news for Paul Pogba states that prosecutors have concluded their investigation into his failed drug test and recommended that he be banned for four years.

Pogba failed the test at the start of this year and has been suspended by Juve while they wait for the outcome of the investigation.

The Bianconeri have moved on and are already targeting a midfielder to replace the Frenchman, but they would have hoped for a smaller punishment.

Pogba defended himself and tried to prove that he had the substance in his body out of carelessness and is waiting for prosecutors to make their decision.

Football Italia reveals investigations have concluded and the prosecutors have recommended a four-year ban on the former Manchester United man.

This will be a significant blow and would simply mean he will retire from the game on a low note.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has not had a good return to Juve and if he is banned for four years, it means we have seen the end of his playing career.

He is already too injury-prone to last more than two years at the top of the game. We expect him to retire now and work on his next line of career.