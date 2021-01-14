Prospective date for Juventus-Napoli match revealed

After having the 3-0 loss verdict overturned, Napoli has set up an extra game with Juventus, but a new date for the clash has to be sorted out now.

The coronavirus pandemic has made missing games or rescheduling them a tough job to organise.

However, every game has to be played and the Juventus vs Napoli match now has a probable date.

Both teams will meet in the Supercoppa Italiana on the 20th of this month. That game will be their first meeting of the campaign, but they have two more games to play.

Originally, the reverse of their league fixture in Naples was supposed to be played on the weekend of the 13th-14th of next month. A report is now claiming that the first match that was cancelled will probably be played on that day instead.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says that the decision on which day would be suitable for the match is getting closer, but that weekend represents the best time for now.

That means that the game slated for that date originally will have to be postponed to another date.

This outstanding game is a must-win for the Bianconeri, but they have shown that they can beat the other top Italian teams after their recent 3-1 victory over Milan.